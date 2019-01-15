Santa Fe Animal Shelter offers free pet food to help federal employees
Marian Camacho
January 15, 2019 12:37 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is offering up free pet food for furloughed federal employees who are going without a paycheck this week.
Furloughed employees can pick up the food, with a valid federal ID, at the main shelter's campus at 100 Caja Del Rio Road in Santa Fe.
“We’re honored to extend a helping hand to our friends and neighbors who are federal employees and have been impacted by this government shutdown,” said Murad Kirdar, the public relations officer for the shelter. “We see their dedication to our country, and we’re proud to not only help our community members but their pets as well.”
Food will be available while supplies last.
Community supporters who would like to help and donate food can visit the shelter's website here or simply drop off donations at the shelter. Click here to view a wishlist of needed items.
"We hope by providing food and treats to government employees who are pet owners, we can help them conserve their savings for other needs,” Kirdar said.
