Santa Fe Animal Shelter offers free pet food to help federal employees

Furloughed employees can pick up the food, with a valid federal ID, at the main shelter's campus at 100 Caja Del Rio Road in Santa Fe.

“We’re honored to extend a helping hand to our friends and neighbors who are federal employees and have been impacted by this government shutdown,” said Murad Kirdar, the public relations officer for the shelter. “We see their dedication to our country, and we’re proud to not only help our community members but their pets as well.”