Santa Fe approves city employee furloughs amid pandemic | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: April 30, 2020 11:35 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More than 1,000 city employees in Santa Fe, New Mexico, will be furloughed to reduce costs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Santa Fe City Council voted 5-4 on Wednesday to impose furloughs beginning May 6 of four hours a week on 868 employees and 16 hours a week on another 180 employees for the remaining fiscal year, which ends June 30.

“We feel that there isn’t enough productive work to be done to substantiate a shallower furlough,” Mayor Alan Webber said.

The furloughs are part of cost-saving measures by the administration to reduce a $46 million budget deficit over the next two months caused by plummeting revenues amid the pandemic.

The furloughs are expected to save the city $1.4 million and coincide with plans to freeze nonessential spending, restrict overtime and implement other measures that together are expected to generate $29.5 million in savings, still leaving a $16 million shortfall, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

“This is the worst our government has experienced from a fiscal perspective,” finance director Mary McCoy said.

The temporary furloughs are intended to keep workers employed and essential city services operating, but many employees have argued that lower-paid workers would be more affected, with positions accounting for a larger portion of the 16-hour furloughs such as library, recreation centers and parking workers.

Multiple councilors offered to donate part of their salaries back to the city, and Webber said he would cut his own pay by 30%, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Some city employees said the mayor could afford a larger pay cut, because some low-wage employees will receive a 40% cut in pay.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected Thursday to issue an amended emergency health order as one of the nation’s worst hot spots for coronavirus emerges in McKinley County, near the Arizona border. The rural county leads the state in the number of cases.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

