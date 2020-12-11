Santa Fe approves new short-term rental restrictions

The Associated Press
Updated: December 11, 2020 12:28 PM
Created: December 11, 2020 12:23 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — City officials in Santa Fe have approved new restrictions for short-term rental owners who offer rooms and homes as vacation lodging.
It's an effort to curtail the number of rentals operating without permits.
The Santa Fe Council voted 8-1 on Thursday to limit the number of short-term rental units to one per person.
The restriction also limits owners who use services such as Airbnb and Vrbo to one lodger a week in residential neighborhoods. And it adds new reporting requirements aimed at locating and cracking down on illegal rentals.
Some people have argued that the restrictions will not do enough to stop rentals for overtaking historic Santa Fe neighborhoods.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)