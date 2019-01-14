Santa Fe archbishop pledges to open priest abuse records | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe archbishop pledges to open priest abuse records

Santa Fe archbishop pledges to open priest abuse records

The Associated Press
January 14, 2019 02:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The head of the largest Roman Catholic diocese in New Mexico has pledged to open sealed records related to priest child sexual abuse cases.

Advertisement

Archbishop of Santa Fe John C. Wester agreed to the disclosure as he and two other top archdiocesan officials were questioned last week under oath as part of bankruptcy court proceedings.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the public meeting included several victims whose claims are now intertwined with the archdiocese's pending bankruptcy reorganization.

While the archdiocese already has paid millions of dollars to settle abuse claims, Wester has said it cannot sustain the financial impact of continued litigation.

It was also revealed during the meeting that the archdiocese continues to pay thousands of dollars annually to assist two priests who have been credibly accused of molesting children.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 14, 2019 02:34 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K
2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target
Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target
Advertisement




Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Bernalillo Co. to open a mental health-focused drop-in center
Bernalillo Co. to open a mental health-focused drop-in center
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight
Donald Trump
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store