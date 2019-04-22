Santa Fe Botanical Garden welcomes visitors for Earth Day | KOB 4
Santa Fe Botanical Garden welcomes visitors for Earth Day

Marian Camacho
April 22, 2019 06:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe Botanical Garden is celebrating Earth Day by welcoming in New Mexico residents for free.

Lindsay Taylor, Marketing Director for the Garden, says they offer a wide variety of classes throughout the year that anyone can participate in. Their hope is in helping people learn how to garden at their own homes.

The Garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free to anyone with a New Mexico ID or student ID.

Marian Camacho


Created: April 22, 2019 06:32 AM

