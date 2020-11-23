Santa Fe chefs take orders for Thanksgiving to-go plates

“This is one of the samples how it’s going to be,” Bajonero said. “One of the plates, and the cranberry sauce is also fresh. Yeah, we made that fresh too.”

Bajonero and Lopez have been professionals fine dining chefs in Santa Fe for a long time, but were put out of work after their restaurants closed in-person dining for the two week shut down.

“Both of our jobs were like, ‘Hey, sorry. It’s closing, no job.’ And you know we were struggling to be honest with you, we were struggling,” Bajonero said.

The two chefs cooked up the idea to sell Thanksgiving dinner plates to not only support their families, but also provide a healthy and affordable option for people in the community.

“I was like, ‘OK we’re doing it, Carlos! Let’s do it!” Bajonero said.

The two have received more than 100 plate orders so far, which will be picked up or delivered.

“I’ve been having like 20 calls saying ‘Hey you guys, this is really cheap. Ten dollars—that’s really cheap. Let me have five plates, let me have ten.’ And a lot of them have been helping us because ‘Hey let me contribute. Just give me one plate and I’ll give you 100 dollars for the other people that cannot afford it.”

The idea has been so successful that the two are now considering starting their own catering business together.

“We love to do this and if the people are happy, we’re happy for everybody and for us too,” Lopez said.

Lopez and Bajonero are still taking orders, but are limited to around 250 plates.

To place an order, call (505) 489-4002 or (505)930-8406