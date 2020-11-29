Santa Fe chefs thank community for support, apologize for shortcomings on Thanksgiving orders

“We sincerely apologize for those whose orders were not completed. We had some orders that weren't completed, and we want to apologize for that because we were not expecting that something happened to our orders last minute,” Lopez said.

To make up for their mistakes, the chefs will be handing out 100 meals to anyone who didn’t receive theirs at the Sprouts at De Vargas Mall in Santa Fe Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.

"It's our first time doing this. It's our first time doing this and I think it's like everything— first time first experience. And for the next time we know already how we can do more easily for everybody you know,” Bajonero said.