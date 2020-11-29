Santa Fe chefs thank community for support, apologize for shortcomings on Thanksgiving orders

Kai Porter
Created: November 29, 2020 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pair of Santa Fe chefs who teamed up to sell Thanksgiving dinner plates to support their families are thanking the community for support, and apologizing for orders that weren’t delivered.
Omar Bajonero and his brother-in-law Carlos Lopez, both fine dining chefs in Santa Fe, prepared and sold Thanksgiving dinner plates for $10 last week. The two were laid off after their respective restaurants closed indoor dining due to the public health order.
"I hope everybody who got the meal, hope they enjoyed it,” said Bajonero.
On Saturday, the chefs posted a video to Facebook apologizing to the customers who didn’t get their orders delivered.
“We sincerely apologize for those whose orders were not completed. We had some orders that weren't completed, and we want to apologize for that because we were not expecting that something happened to our orders last minute,” Lopez said.
To make up for their mistakes, the chefs will be handing out 100 meals to anyone who didn’t receive theirs at the Sprouts at De Vargas Mall in Santa Fe Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.
"It's our first time doing this. It's our first time doing this and I think it's like everything— first time first experience. And for the next time we know already how we can do more easily for everybody you know,” Bajonero said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company