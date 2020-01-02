Santa Fe Chicano mural slated for destruction for new museum

“This is a prime example of gentrification. It’s symbolic of a broader issue here about housing and certain populations getting pushed out,” Guzman said, who is not related to the muralist Gilberto Guzman.

State officials said the mural has been “digitally photographed for future archival purposes.”

The announcement on the mural came are state officials unveiled plans for the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary. According to the plans, the museum’s design would preserve the “the historic integrity of the surrounding area” in the Santa Fe Railyard District.

“We are very excited about the possibilities this new building offers to exhibit world-class post-war and contemporary art while expanding our ability to present educational programs,” Michelle Gallagher Roberts, acting executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art, said.

Groundbreaking on the project is scheduled for later this year. It’s unclear when officials will begin destroying the mural.

The mural was created at the end of the Chicano Movement and came as similar murals in Los Angeles and San Diego were be created to celebrate Mexican American and Native American culture and history.

Artist Frederico Vigil, a native of Santa Fe, was among the artists to helped create the piece on the side of the Halpin State Archives building. Vigil was a student of Stephen Pope Dimitroff, who was an apprentice to Mexican muralist Diego Rivera.