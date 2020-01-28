Santa Fe chooses finalists for midtown campus redevelopment

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Santa Fe has named three finalists for the redevelopment of a city-owned campus that was left vacant when the Santa Fe University of Art and Design closed.

The city announced Friday that the finalists include Raffles Education Corp., the Singapore-based education company that at one time expressed interest in buying the campus lease from the company that operated the Santa Fe University of Art and Design before closing the school in 2018.