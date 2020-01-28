Santa Fe chooses finalists for midtown campus redevelopment | KOB 4
Santa Fe chooses finalists for midtown campus redevelopment

The Associated Press
Created: January 28, 2020 01:05 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Santa Fe has named three finalists for the redevelopment of a city-owned campus that was left vacant when the Santa Fe University of Art and Design closed.

The city announced Friday that the finalists include Raffles Education Corp., the Singapore-based education company that at one time expressed interest in buying the campus lease from the company that operated the Santa Fe University of Art and Design before closing the school in 2018.

The others are KDC Real Estate Development and Investments/Cienda Partners of Dallas and Central Park Santa Fe, which is headed by Alan Affeldt, who has restored properties elsewhere in New Mexico.

Santa Fe radio station KSFR reports that the finalists will be asked for additional information to clarify the confidential contents of their project submission packages.

Based on community input, the mixed-use development project will include housing, entrepreneurial businesses, and space for higher education, arts and culture offerings on the 60-plus-acre tract.

Before housing the art and design school, the campus belonged to the College of Santa Fe.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

