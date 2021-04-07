Santa Fe City Council to vote on controversial development project

"Our zoning regulations and corridor protections were enacted to preserve Santa Fe's unique character. Please do not throw out corridor protections or change zoning in favor of a development and gamble," said another person opposed to the project.

Developers said 10% of the apartment units would be used for affordable housing for 10 years—something supporters say is needed because of Santa Fe's affordable housing shortage. Others in the community are excited about a potential boost.

"I want to support the project. I think it'll be an answer to the area and it'll bring vibrancy to the Zia Station, and be a great benefit to the community," said one person who lives in the area.

During a presentation at the start of the meeting, the developer said they've addressed community concerns about building height, traffic, and pedestrian safety.

"Originally, in the earlier iterations there were four-story buildings proposed all over the site. We completely eliminated any possibility for four-story buildings," said Jennifer Jenkins, with JenkinsGavins Inc. "We're expanding the sidewalks on Zia, and we're adding a signalized pedestrian crossing. We just talked about traffic. We heard about traffic. I can't imagine what more we could do to address those concerns."

Santa Fe's City Council is set to vote on the proposal tomorrow.