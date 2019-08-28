Santa Fe City Councilor caught on camera saying people on plaza ‘stink’

"Does anybody in this crowd take a bath for God's sake? Jesus," Lindell said.

But Lindell, whose district includes downtown Santa Fe, does not stop there.

"These people stink," she said. "It's like old hippies. Like get a bath, man. Do they smoke dope openly here?"

We showed the video to Santa Feans on the plaza Wednesday.

“I don't think that's appropriate,” Ron Thomas said. “That's offensive. ‘People on the plaza stink.’ I heard her say that. Yeah, I'm offended by that. I don't think that's true. I never smelled anybody up here that stunk."

"I guess she has her opinion and she got busted for it on TV, for something we probably all be able to say at one time or another,” Dwight Crowley said. “But yeah for her to say that all these people stink, she ain't just talking about the homeless."

KOB 4 reached out to Lindell and asked her for an on-camera interview about her comments. She sent a brief statement instead.

"What I said was inappropriate. I'm sorry I said it," Lindell wrote in an email.

So do the Santa Feans we spoke with accept her apology?

“You can't change an honest statement. You can put a flower on a turd. It ain't going to change the turd, you know," Crowley said.

In the video Lindell also criticizes the city's police chief. You can view the full video here, courtesy of the Santa Fe New Mexican.