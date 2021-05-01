Santa Fe city councilors, animal advocates urge people to not leave dogs in hot cars

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Santa Fe city councilors and animal advocates, including actress Ali MacGraw, launched a new campaign to help keep dogs safe this spring and summer.
"You don't leave them for a second. You don't leave them for a minute. It's a really important project,” said Santa Fe District 1 Councilor Signe Lindell.
The “Dogs Die in Hot Cars” campaign aims to remind people to not leave dogs in cars as the weather gets warmer. If someone sees a dog inside a hot vehicle, the city is also encouraging them to get help.
"Call 911 because it's a matter of moments and seconds that a dog can die. The temperature inside the car is vastly different than outside the car, and it rises very, very quickly,” said Karen Cain, with the Street Homeless Animal Project.
Reminder stickers will be placed on every parking meter and metal sign above parking pay stations.
