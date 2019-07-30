Santa Fe city manager resigns | KOB 4
Santa Fe city manager resigns

Erik Litzenberg, left. Mayor Alan Webber, right. 

Marian Camacho
July 30, 2019 11:52 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - The City of Santa Fe will need to start looking for a new city manager.

KOB confirms City Manager Erik Litzenberg has resigned after just 13 months on the job.

Litzenberg served as the interim city manager prior to being appointed full-time to the position by Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber in June 2018.

Prior to the appointment, he served as the city's fire chief since 2013.

Marian Camacho


Created: July 30, 2019 11:52 AM

