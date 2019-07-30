Santa Fe city manager resigns
Marian Camacho
July 30, 2019 11:52 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The City of Santa Fe will need to start looking for a new city manager.
KOB confirms City Manager Erik Litzenberg has resigned after just 13 months on the job.
Litzenberg served as the interim city manager prior to being appointed full-time to the position by Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber in June 2018.
Prior to the appointment, he served as the city's fire chief since 2013.
