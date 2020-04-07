Santa Fe closes all playgrounds, basketball courts, skate bowls

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 07, 2020 12:41 PM
Created: April 07, 2020 12:26 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The City of Santa Fe is shutting down all playgrounds, basketball courts, and skate bowls until further notice.
Officials are working to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Mayor Alan Webber said there is no way to guarantee that playground equipment can be cleaned often enough.
The city's parks and network of trails will remain open at this time.
Those who visit outdoor spaces must follow social distancing rules and travel in groups no larger than 5.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company