Santa Fe Community College expects 25% enrollment drop

The Associated Press
Updated: July 13, 2020 11:38 AM
Created: July 13, 2020 06:26 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Community College is expecting a 25 percent drop in enrollment this fall as students and prospective students battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports college officials said last week the enrollment decline will come as many classes remain online and the economic downturn is forcing students to prioritize paychecks over degrees.

New Mexico health officials reported 262 additional COVID-19 cases and two more confirmed deaths Sunday.

That increased the statewide death toll to 545 and the confirmed cases total to 15,028.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

