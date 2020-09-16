Santa Fe Community College sees big enrollment drop | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe Community College sees big enrollment drop

Santa Fe Community College sees big enrollment drop

The Associated Press
Updated: September 16, 2020 08:47 AM
Created: September 16, 2020 08:45 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Community College has seen the bottom fall out of its enrollment thanks to the novel coronavirus.

The Albuquerque Journal reports enrollment at the college declined 28% in one year.

Advertisement

Officials say the number of students fell from 5,337 students last year to 3,841 this semester.

College President Becky Rowley says most of the reduction was due to the cancellation of fitness classes and a large reduction in art courses.

In addition, many of the school’s part-time students decided not to return.

Part-time students make up about 80% of the college’s total enrollment.

College administrators had expected enrollment to plummet since the early days of COVID-19.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Audit probes New Mexico hospital that was overrun by virus
This May 8, 2020, photo shows Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M.
New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases
New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases
Mice infestation at neighboring building leaves organization in limbo
Mice infestation at neighboring building leaves organization in limbo
APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on Montgomery
APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on Montgomery
State requires school districts to begin COVID testing 5% of staff each week
State requires school districts to begin COVID testing 5% of staff each week
Advertisement


New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases
New Mexico education officials report 5 coronavirus cases
Audit probes New Mexico hospital that was overrun by virus
This May 8, 2020, photo shows Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M.
Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
State requires school districts to begin COVID testing 5% of staff each week
State requires school districts to begin COVID testing 5% of staff each week
Santa Fe Community College sees big enrollment drop
Santa Fe Community College sees big enrollment drop