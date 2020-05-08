Santa Fe Community College students earning credit for cooking meals for those in need

Dakan said they started off making about 600 meals a day, and now they are up to 2,200.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, culinary students get hands-on experience, earning credit hours, and gaining unique experience in disaster relief food preparation.



"And what's very unique about all of this is these students are preparing meals, instead of doing like 20 or 30 meals, which we would normally do, we're doing up to 1,000, so in all honesty by the time they're done they're going to be pretty proficient in that area," Dakan said.



The meals are distributed to Santa Fe Public Schools students and their families, but anyone in the community can pick up meals on campus on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.



"It's been a collaborative effort on all fronts, the city, the county, the pueblos, everyone's been very supportive on making sure we have everything we need from our PPE equipment all the way down to the ingredients we're using in our dishes," Dakan said.