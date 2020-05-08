Santa Fe Community College students earning credit for cooking meals for those in need | KOB 4
Santa Fe Community College students earning credit for cooking meals for those in need

Kai Porter
Updated: May 08, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: May 08, 2020 02:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Santa Fe Community College is providing meals to New Mexicans who are in need.

Chefs and culinary students prep thousands of meals every week, and they use produce that is grown in the campus greenhouse.

"We're making some nice salads from our greenhouse, and the dish for today -- we're actually making a traditional posole," said chef Jerry Dakan, SFCC Culinary Arts lead. 

The college partnered with World Central Kitchen, according to Dakan. They distribute the meals on campus - and also work with the city and county to distribute the meals to areas with the most need.
 
"We've fed at least 10,000 people," Dakan said.

Dakan said they started off making about 600 meals a day, and now they are up to 2,200.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, culinary students get hands-on experience, earning credit hours, and gaining unique experience in disaster relief food preparation.
 
"And what's very unique about all of this is these students are preparing meals, instead of doing like 20 or 30 meals, which we would normally do, we're doing up to 1,000, so in all honesty by the time they're done they're going to be pretty proficient in that area," Dakan said.
 
The meals are distributed to Santa Fe Public Schools students and their families, but anyone in the community can pick up meals on campus on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.
 
"It's been a collaborative effort on all fronts, the city, the county, the pueblos, everyone's been very supportive on making sure we have everything we need from our PPE equipment all the way down to the ingredients we're using in our dishes," Dakan said.


