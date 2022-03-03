Santa Fe community shaken, on alert as search for kidnapping suspect continues

A family across the street also said they did the same thing – hunkered down and worried about what could possibly happen.

A few miles away, at the Santa Fe Waldorf School, a shelter-in-place order was issued after the crash and crime spree. The school chose to cancel classes on Thursday because the suspect had not been apprehended.

People living in the area are hoping for more clarity about the kidnapping suspect so that they can feel comfortable in their own homes.

"Hopefully he turns himself in and we can get this resolved," neighbor Carlos Gonzales said.

KOB 4 reached out to Santa Fe Public Schools to see if any classes have been postponed due to the search for the suspect. They said there are no plans for that.