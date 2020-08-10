Santa Fe company could help manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As researchers race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, a Santa Fe-based company could play a big role in manufacturing doses for the world.
NTxBio is a startup company which focuses on biomanufacturing.
"A lot of the discussion we have today is not as much around the development of potential treatments, rather the ability to be able to scale the manufacturing -- to make whatever is developed available in a very short time window for a large number of people," said co-founder of NtxBio, Alex Kolgin.
A company board member believes Kolgin's team can make approximately 100 million doses in a month.
NTxBio has already had early talks with companies that are working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
"At the end, it doesn't matter whether it's our design and our product or somebody else's-- as long as we come up with the solution and distribute it quickly," Kolgin said.
The company is also looking to expand its operations over the next year by hiring 15 full-time employees at its Santa Fe headquarters.
