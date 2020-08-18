Santa Fe company helps businesses set up virtual tours

“It’s very simple,” Herrera explained. “We send them a link. As soon as you click the link, they can fly in from above in this 3D cloud space, and they fly in and they can come directly to the front and from there they can chose to visit each individual piece or each individual room or however they want to decide to move throughout the space—they can do that freely.”

A 3D camera with eight lenses scans each room to create a digital copy. Art gallery owners can also include links to each piece of art.

“And when they click on the tag it’ll pull up all the information about a piece—when it was made, who made it, a link to the actual link to the actual piece online so they can potentially purchase it,” Herrera said.

Herrera said a few galleries in Santa Fe have already signed up, allowing customers to experience their galleries without have to step foot inside.

“It’s really a great creative solution for the problem that people are experiencing right now, which is less traffic in their homes and their galleries,” Herrera said.