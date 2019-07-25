Santa Fe County authorities issue mudslide warning | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe County authorities issue mudslide warning

Lightning in Santa Fe Thursday night Lightning in Santa Fe Thursday night |  Photo: sandrojohnson

KOB Web Staff
July 25, 2019 09:32 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Authorities are urging extreme caution to residents and motorists traveling in northern Santa Fe County after heavy mudslides and gravel slides forced the closure of eastbound lanes of New Mexico Highway 502.

Advertisement

The intense thunderstorms that moved across the state Thursday are triggering debris flows, according to Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios. 

Rios reports that NM 502 at mile marker 9, known to local residents as Totavi gas station, is closed. 

New Mexico Department of Transportation crews are working to clear rocks, mud and other debris spewing across highways and roads, he said.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: July 25, 2019 09:32 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Advertisement




APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
Powerful rain, lightning storm delays country concert
Powerful rain, lightning storm delays country concert
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison