Santa Fe County authorities issue mudslide warning
KOB Web Staff
July 25, 2019 09:32 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Authorities are urging extreme caution to residents and motorists traveling in northern Santa Fe County after heavy mudslides and gravel slides forced the closure of eastbound lanes of New Mexico Highway 502.
The intense thunderstorms that moved across the state Thursday are triggering debris flows, according to Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios.
Rios reports that NM 502 at mile marker 9, known to local residents as Totavi gas station, is closed.
New Mexico Department of Transportation crews are working to clear rocks, mud and other debris spewing across highways and roads, he said.
