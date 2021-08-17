Santa Fe County Fire Department to assist with Oregon fire

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 17, 2021 12:01 PM
Created: August 17, 2021 11:54 AM
SANTA FE, NM – Santa Fe County Fire Department’s Black Canyon Wildland Fire Crew will be deployed to Prineville, OR to assist with the Elbow fire.
The six-member crew will be on an 18-day assignment of assisting with the fire. The crew will be in Oregon with one fire truck and one support vehicle.
"Sending our Black Canyon Wildland firefighters to help communities experiencing exceptional fire season is a win-win as both the communities and our department benefit," Santa Fe County Fire Chief Jack Lindsey explained. "It increases our firefighters' experience, hones their skills and, in return, they bring that experience back to Santa Fe County."
The crew are required to be self-sufficient for 72 hours once they arrive at the fire.
The assignment is the crew's second out-of-state deployment this fire season. In July, the Black Canyon and Antalya Wildland fire crews assisted with the Trestle Creek Complex fire at the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.
More information on the fire can be found here.
