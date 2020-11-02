Santa Fe County offering mortgage, rent payment assistance

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Santa Fe County is providing help for renters and homeowners who are struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic.
Jordan Barela, deputy director of Housing Operations for Santa Fe County, said the county received nearly $2 million in federal Cares Act money for rent and mortgage assistance.
People who qualify could get up to $7,500.
"So right now we've received about 16 applications," Barela said. "The first week, the program opened on October 14th. The first week was a little slow, but we've really seen an uptick in about the last week and a half."
Qualifications include loss of job, furlough or reduced hours since March 1.
People can apply until the end of the year.
"The last thing that we want to see is once these eviction moratoriums lift-- a housing crisis, in essence," Barela said. "The payments don't go away. "
