Santa Fe County sees increased demand for senior meal services

"A lot of our seniors, this is the only meal they get,” she said. “They’re not able to cook for themselves. So we not only provide a hot lunch meal, we have some seniors who actually qualify for a dinner meal and it’s a frozen meal that they warm up. And some of them actually get some weekend meals as well.”

War said her staff has stepped up to meet the increased demand, filling in on delivery shifts if needed, so seniors from Edgewood to Chimayo don’t go without that lifeline.

“It’s really nice to hear positive feedback and we’ve had a lot of that from our seniors about the drivers that are bringing their food, about the contact phone calls from coordinators and how good the food is. So it’s really nice to hear that, she said.”

Seniors can sign up for the meal deliveries by calling 505-992-3069.