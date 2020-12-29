Santa Fe County sees increased demand for senior meal services

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Santa Fe County is seeing a surge in demand for meal deliveries to seniors.
The county provided meal deliveries to home-bound seniors before the pandemic, but since its five senior centers and one lunch site closed in March, the demand has soared.
“So the people that would get a congregate lunch we’ve offered home delivered lunch to those folks so we provide home delivered meals and since the pandemic started we’ve actually provided approximately 109,000 meals up to last week,” said Anna War, director of the county’s Senior and Community Relations Division.
She said they’ve had to increase their delivery routes in the county from five to nine after adding 142 people to the meal delivery service.
"A lot of our seniors, this is the only meal they get,” she said. “They’re not able to cook for themselves. So we not only provide a hot lunch meal, we have some seniors who actually qualify for a dinner meal and it’s a frozen meal that they warm up. And some of them actually get some weekend meals as well.”
War said her staff has stepped up to meet the increased demand, filling in on delivery shifts if needed, so seniors from Edgewood to Chimayo don’t go without that lifeline.
“It’s really nice to hear positive feedback and we’ve had a lot of that from our seniors about the drivers that are bringing their food, about the contact phone calls from coordinators and how good the food is. So it’s really nice to hear that, she said.”
Seniors can sign up for the meal deliveries by calling 505-992-3069.
