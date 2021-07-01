Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy rescues woman who was thrown from horse

Diana Castillo
SANTA FE, N.M.-The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s helped a woman who was thrown off her horse in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Somehow, Valerie was able to call 911 after disaster struck.
"So I look at my arm and I see some blood, and I look, and I see that my flesh is completely ripped off,” she said.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Patrick Ficke was dispatched to the scene.
"Once he did all the physical like taking care of, he supported me a lot emotionally because I was scared," Valerie added.
Paramedics arrived and Valerie was taken to a hospital. She’s doing better, but still recovering.
"I will get back on the horse, definitely," she said. "What I think I will do is I will get a little bit more prepared and tell people where I go."
