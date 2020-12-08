Santa Fe couple pleads for the return of stolen trailer

Barbara and Haydon Spidell said the trailer was stolen off their property.

"I hadn't thought that this thing would be of interest to anybody and didn't bother to tie it down, lock it down, chain it up or anything like that and Friday night sometime, somebody backed up a pickup truck and hooked it and drove away and I saw the footprints in the snow and the rest tire prints,” Haydon said.

The Spidell’s were storing the trailer for Barbara’s 88-year-old father, Ted Krueger, a longtime Santa Fe resident who recently moved to Missouri. They said the trailer stored his life’s work.

“It was a lot of family treasures basically. It was his artwork, journals, his personal journals. He kept copious journals all his life of his travels, of things that mattered to him, of his process in life. And also slides of his travels. He traveled a lot. He painted. He's a painter, an artist,” Barbara said.

The couple hopes the thief does the right thing and returns the trailer and its contents.

"That trailer had a lot that probably is not of very much interest nor much value to anybody else, but to our family it has huge value. The people that stole it are probably more interested in the value of the actual trailer than what's in it, so what's in it is irreplaceable to us,” Barbara said.

The trailer's license plate is 18267TRK.

Anyone with information about the stolen trailer is asked to call police or email Barbara Spidell at bkspidell@gmail.com