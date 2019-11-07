Santa Fe creates SWAT team to get rid of weeds

"We have a rough idea of what medians we want to address," said Parks and Recreation Director John Munoz.

He says the city's taking a new approach to tacking it's weed problem with this pilot project. Since the city doesn't use pesticides to kill weeds, this is another environmentally friendly solution.

"We want to keep Santa Fe beautiful,” said Munoz. “It is the capital city and with the expertise that we have on our SWAT team, on our task force commission, I think we'll be able to accomplish that with city experts as well."

The newly-designed medians are expected to start popping up around town in January.