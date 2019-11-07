Santa Fe creates SWAT team to get rid of weeds

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There's a new kind of SWAT team in Santa Fe.
The city's Special Weeds Action Team is made up of civilians and experts who plan to re-design 20 medians around the city.
"It will absolutely be the start of something much bigger,” said team member Susan Tweit. “I mean this is a pilot, it's 20 medians out of 581. But a we're picking high visibility medians, and we hope they'll be a model for not just the public medians, but also for people who are doing landscaping in their easements and in other places."
The team toured the city in a shuttle bus Thursday to get some ideas.
"We have a rough idea of what medians we want to address," said Parks and Recreation Director John Munoz.
He says the city's taking a new approach to tacking it's weed problem with this pilot project. Since the city doesn't use pesticides to kill weeds, this is another environmentally friendly solution.
"We want to keep Santa Fe beautiful,” said Munoz. “It is the capital city and with the expertise that we have on our SWAT team, on our task force commission, I think we'll be able to accomplish that with city experts as well."
The newly-designed medians are expected to start popping up around town in January.
