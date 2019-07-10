Santa Fe DA wants candidates to join in pledge to impeach President Trump | KOB 4
Santa Fe DA wants candidates to join in pledge to impeach President Trump

Marian Camacho
July 10, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. - Santa Fe's district attorney is calling on New Mexico's third congressional district candidates to join him in a pledge to impeach President Trump.

Marco Serna is expected to make comments Wednesday morning on the steps of the State Capitol. 

He announced his bid for the Democratic nomination to an open 2020 Congressional race back in May. Serna is among a field of several Democratic candidates vying for the third district seat to be vacated by Rep. Ben Ray Lujan.

Lujan is running for U.S. Senate.

