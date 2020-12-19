Santa Fe Fire Department hosts 6th annual toy drive

This year, Moya said the fire department teamed up with Exit Realty, Meow Wolf and other organizations to take the toy drive virtual, however people can still donate in person at the main fire station in Santa Fe.

"All this goes to 100 percent anybody in need. Our chief gets phone calls every day, and we have them show up at station one. We open the trailer up, and we let them pick whatever they need for their child,” Moya said.

Moya said they’ve expanded the toy drive this year to help families year round.

"We've also created a trailer, so we're actually putting a big trailer together, and we're going to put stickers on it and get it out to the community where it's not during Christmas, It'll be all year long. So if somebody's in need of a birthday present for their son or daughter they can reach out to the Santa Fe Fire Department—we'll get them that. Any birthdays, holidays, special occasions, we're going to try to do year round give giving,” he said.

