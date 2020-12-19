Santa Fe Fire Department hosts 6th annual toy drive

Kai Porter
Created: December 19, 2020 06:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lots of families are struggling to put presents under the Christmas tree this year because of the hardships brought on by the pandemic. Now, the Santa Fe Fire Department is stepping in to help
"It's a great opportunity, and we're just here to help the community,” said Brian Moya, assistant chief of the Santa Fe Fire Department.
For the sixth year in a row, the department is collecting toys for families in need to make sure they can have a merry Christmas, too. Moya said it’s a way to give back to the community they serve.
"It's been, I think, one of the hardest years, donation-wise and helping people. I think people are in need,” he said.
This year, Moya said the fire department teamed up with Exit Realty, Meow Wolf and other organizations to take the toy drive virtual, however people can still donate in person at the main fire station in Santa Fe.
"All this goes to 100 percent anybody in need. Our chief gets phone calls every day, and we have them show up at station one. We open the trailer up, and we let them pick whatever they need for their child,” Moya said.
Moya said they’ve expanded the toy drive this year to help families year round.
"We've also created a trailer, so we're actually putting a big trailer together, and we're going to put stickers on it and get it out to the community where it's not during Christmas, It'll be all year long. So if somebody's in need of a birthday present for their son or daughter they can reach out to the Santa Fe Fire Department—we'll get them that. Any birthdays, holidays, special occasions, we're going to try to do year round give giving,” he said.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company