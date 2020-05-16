Santa Fe Fire Department raises funds for firefighter in need of surgery

"The problem with insurance right now is that it's located in New Jersey and they're saying it's out of network. That there's closer surgeon that should be able to do it, but the reason we're going to the one in New Jersey is because he has an 85% success rate, which is the highest in the country"

That’s where Schaumberg’s fellow firefighters come in. Fellow firefighter David Broshious said Schaumberg loves dead lifts, so they’ve created a challenge video to raise awareness for the cause. The named the campaign ‘Pulling 2gether for Marcos’.

"The bunker gear that's in front of the bar bell that we're dead lifting is Marcos' gear, his duty gear, and that's the truck that he's assigned to which is heavy rescue three for the Santa Fe Fire Department. And this is his crew. He's part of our crew so we figured we'd try to get it kicked off and try to get it to go viral,” Broshious said.

A digital raffle kicked off Friday. There’s also a GoFundMe for Schaumberg’s surgery.

"He's a good friend of mine. He's one of my best friends on the crew. He's a young guy with his entire life in front of him, and this really is pretty debilitating and this gave him some hope because he's been out for a while,” Broshious said.

Schaumberg’s crew is coming together to help him on his long road to recovery so he can get back to work doing what he loves—serving his community.

"Getting back to work would mean the world to me. I miss it. It's the job that I love. I've been doing it for a good portion of my life and I enjoy every second of it honestly. You take for granted being healthy. You don't know what you had until it's gone,” he said.

To donate to Schaumberg’s GoFundMe, click here.



