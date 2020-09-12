Santa Fe Flea Market reopens at Buffalo Thunder

Seif said some new changes to the market include plenty of COVID safety measures.

"Social distancing, of course. We do have multiple signs and just before the entrance in the parking lot to ensure customers do come in with a mask and that they do come in without like a fever or high temperature or any of the corona symptoms, so we are taking those extra precautions to ensure that they are coming in safely,” he said.

The market will be open from Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.