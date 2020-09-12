Santa Fe Flea Market reopens at Buffalo Thunder | KOB 4
Santa Fe Flea Market reopens at Buffalo Thunder

Kai Porter
Created: September 12, 2020 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Flea Market at Buffalo Thunder is welcoming back vendors and customers this weekend after COVID forced it to close back in mid-March.

"Opening up, it took a couple weeks to clean everything and manage the place properly—get everything back up to par,” said market manager Moses Seif.

Seif said the six-month closure was hard on vendors, especially because peak season is during the summer.

"It was actually distressful and difficult. A lot of vendors, because the flea market, they depend on the flea market itself for their livelihood,” he said.

Seif said some new changes to the market include plenty of COVID safety measures.

"Social distancing, of course. We do have multiple signs and just before the entrance in the parking lot to ensure customers do come in with a mask and that they do come in without like a fever or high temperature or any of the corona symptoms, so we are taking those extra precautions to ensure that they are coming in safely,” he said.

The market will be open from Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.


