Santa Fe food bank gets donation from 'Stranger Things' star

The Associated Press
Updated: March 31, 2020 02:20 PM
Created: March 31, 2020 02:08 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is channeling her power for good for a New Mexico food bank.

The actress posted on her Instagram on Sunday that she and her family have given an undisclosed amount to The Food Depot in Santa Fe to fund 20,000 meals.

Brown, who plays telekinetic teen Eleven, said in her post “Stranger Things” was set to film in Santa Fe before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.

The Food Depot confirmed the actress' donation Monday.

Officials say her contribution will mean several families struggling because of COVID-19 will have groceries.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

