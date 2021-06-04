Santa Fe gallery owner's U-Haul truck broken into

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 04, 2021 06:42 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 05:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The owner of Faust Gallery in Santa Fe is asking for help catching two men who broke into his U-Haul truck Wednesday morning.
Bill Faust said they were setting up a new exhibition at the gallery right next to the Santa Fe Plaza. They were working late on Tuesday, unloading the truck. He said they went home before they were able to finish all the work.
“We made a huge mistake by getting tired and letting it lapse, for sure,” Faust said. “That was our fault.”
He said it wasn’t long after they left that a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured two men breaking into the truck.
“For over an hour, they are going in and out of the van taking things out of there,” Faust said. “So it was terrible.”
The video shows two different men going back and forth from the truck. Each time they had their hands full of goods. Faust says they were able to slow that video down and get some good pictures of the suspects.
“I would implore anyone once you see this video, and you see who these two characters are, if you know who they are please call Santa Fe police,” he said.
They made off with rugs and jewelry. Faust said it could all be worth around $100,000. A big hit, just as life in Santa Fe was starting to get back to normal.
“It’s a loss for me, but it’s also a loss for the community because even though I might have insurance that would cover this loss. It just raises insurance rates for everyone else,” said Faust.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company