Santa Fe gallery owner's U-Haul truck broken into

“For over an hour, they are going in and out of the van taking things out of there,” Faust said. “So it was terrible.”

The video shows two different men going back and forth from the truck. Each time they had their hands full of goods. Faust says they were able to slow that video down and get some good pictures of the suspects.

“I would implore anyone once you see this video, and you see who these two characters are, if you know who they are please call Santa Fe police,” he said.

They made off with rugs and jewelry. Faust said it could all be worth around $100,000. A big hit, just as life in Santa Fe was starting to get back to normal.

“It’s a loss for me, but it’s also a loss for the community because even though I might have insurance that would cover this loss. It just raises insurance rates for everyone else,” said Faust.