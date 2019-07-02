Santa Fe golf courses temporarily close after water problem | KOB 4
Santa Fe golf courses temporarily close after water problem

The Associated Press
July 02, 2019 09:24 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Santa Fe golf courses and athletic fields have temporarily closed after the treated wastewater used for irrigation was found unsafe for public watering.

The Santa Fe City Council voted Monday to spend between $60,000 and $110,000 on irrigating the turf with drinking water.

The city-owned Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course and the athletic fields at the Municipal Recreation Complex closed last week, as well as the privately-owned Santa Fe Country Club.

The city stopped delivery of all treated effluent after a test showed the water contained levels of biological matter, including contaminants like E. coli, above state limits.

City Public Utilities Department Director Shannon Jones says the treatment plant experienced an "upset" sometime between June 19 and June 22 that disrupted the treatment process.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: July 02, 2019 09:24 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

