Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching | KOB 4
Former JROTC instructor at Santa Fe High accused of inappropriate touching

Justine Lopez
August 21, 2019 05:46 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— A Santa Fe High School student accused her JROTC instructor of touching her inappropriately.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for former Santa Fe High School JROTC instructor Dale Mayes. Mayes has been charged with one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Two other female students, both minors, have also come forward with allegations of inappropriate touching, totaling the victim count to three.

Dale was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and then resigned after the conclusion of the District’s investigation.

Dale has not been taken into custody.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: August 21, 2019 05:46 PM
Created: August 21, 2019 04:19 PM

