Santa Fe High's JROTC continues state championship streak

“I remember just practicing quite literally every single day before and after school. Even during my senior year, if I had a free period, I would come here and practice during the day, during school,” said Mateo Romero, Senior.

Another senior, Jason Aragon, said JROTC changes cadets for the better.

He said he was shy and quiet until he joined the organization. So before they take off to college, they want their team to know they believe in them to continue their legacy.

“This unit became a family, and we just have the same goals. We strive together,” said Gonzalez.