Santa Fe High's JROTC continues state championship streak
Casey Torres
April 23, 2019 06:22 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The junior ROTC team from Santa Fe High School has won more than 400 trophies in the past four years. Last month, they won the state championship for the 4th time in a row.
“It’s extremely rare being 4-year state champions. It’s never heard of, but it’s not just an individual effort. It’s a team effort,” said Jeremy Gonzalez, Senior.
So that’s why the cadets who will soon graduate want other team members to keep working hard.
“I remember just practicing quite literally every single day before and after school. Even during my senior year, if I had a free period, I would come here and practice during the day, during school,” said Mateo Romero, Senior.
Another senior, Jason Aragon, said JROTC changes cadets for the better.
He said he was shy and quiet until he joined the organization. So before they take off to college, they want their team to know they believe in them to continue their legacy.
“This unit became a family, and we just have the same goals. We strive together,” said Gonzalez.
