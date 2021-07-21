Santa Fe hospital reaches settlement over fraudulent billing | KOB 4
Santa Fe hospital reaches settlement over fraudulent billing

The Associated Press
Created: July 21, 2021 04:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have reached a settlement with a Santa Fe hospital over claims of fraudulent billing.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico announced Wednesday that Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center will pay nearly $564,000 as part of the agreement.

Prosecutors say a doctor at the hospital caused fraudulent claims to be submitted to Medicare, Medicaid and other federal healthcare programs over a period of seven years.

The hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities say the hospital came forward about the billing concerns in early 2020.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

