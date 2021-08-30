Santa Fe hotel to become first in NM requiring vaccine proof | KOB 4
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Ten Thousand Waves hotel will likely be the first such establishment in the city and New Mexico to mandate proof of vaccination for access.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Ten Thousand Waves guests who want to book a room, use the spa or eat indoors will have to be vaccinated or submit a recent negative COVID-19 test.

This new policy starts Wednesday. In July, the hotel owners decided to mandate all 150 employees and contractors get vaccinated. They said seeing the delta variant's prevalence helped sway them.

More than 1 million people age 18 and up in New Mexico have been fully vaccinated.


