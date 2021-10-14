Santa Fe house struck in three-vehicle crash

Jonathan Fjeld
October 14, 2021
Created: October 14, 2021 11:08 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – SFPD is investigating a three-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles struck a house and caused a gas leak Thursday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Yucca Street and West Zia Road at 8:50 a.m. and found one of the involved vehicles hit a fence and struck a house near the intersection. The vehicle struck a gas meter, causing a gas leak.
Traffic in the area was disrupted as a 500-foot safety perimeter was set up by a fire crew at around 8:52 a.m.
A mandatory evacuation and shelter-in-place was ordered for residents at around 9:03 a.m.
Traffic resumed after an evacuation order was lifted at 9:48 a.m., shortly after NM Gas Company arrived and safely turned the gas off, causing the gas to disperse to safe levels.
All three vehicles were occupied by just the driver. Two drivers were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the third driver was cleared by EMS at the scene.
