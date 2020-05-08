Santa Fe Indian Market to be held virtually

Kimberly Peone, executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, the non-profit that produces the market, says they're still in the planning stage so it's still too early to tell what the virtual event will look like and when it will be held online.

"This is such an awesome opportunity for us to expand our business model," she said. "So as we put it together, I definitely feel like it's going to be a scenario where the virtual platform is going to be flexible for us and it's going to be fluid for us so that we don't necessarily come to you and say 'Oh it's a cookie cutter and it looks like this.' I think it's going to be very unique and it's going to be very interactive, and we're just very excited about it."