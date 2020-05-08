Santa Fe Indian Market to be held virtually

Kai Porter
SANTA FE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Indian Market is going virtual this year.
Each August, more than 60,000 visitors descend on the plaza in Santa Fe for the Santa Fe Indian Market. However, it was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kimberly Peone, executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, the non-profit that produces the market, says they're still in the planning stage so it's still too early to tell what the virtual event will look like and when it will be held online.
"This is such an awesome opportunity for us to expand our business model," she said. "So as we put it together, I definitely feel like it's going to be a scenario where the virtual platform is going to be flexible for us and it's going to be fluid for us so that we don't necessarily come to you and say 'Oh it's a cookie cutter and it looks like this.' I think it's going to be very unique and it's going to be very interactive, and we're just very excited about it."
Peone believes the virtual experience will allow even more artists to participate, including those who were on the waitlist for a booth.
It's an important source of income for many of the nearly 1,000 artists who participate each year.
"There is a large number of artists who definitely use this as a means to provide for their income on an annual basis,” said Peone. “So I think that was a motivating factor for us. It definitely brings us into alignment with our mission statement to assist artists and I think that we're just really trying to come alongside them. I think that this virtual market also could be a platform that is not just a seasonal thing but it could be a perpetual thing that helps artists."
Peone said they're planning to bring the event back to the Santa Fe plaza next year.
