Santa Fe Indian Market to return in-person

Kai Porter
Updated: May 15, 2021 09:16 PM
Created: May 15, 2021 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After going virtual last year, the Santa Fe Indian Market is preparing to come back this August.
The market will be held in person this year on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.
“Definitely this has been an emotional time for our artists,” said Kim Peone, executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts.
Peone said this year’s market will be smaller and ticketed, and will be combined with an online marketplace. The number of tickets available is still being determined.
"Because I think from our perspective and talking with our artists, they really do want us to practice COVID- safe practices for them and not have the scenario where they're feeling vulnerable during this event,” Peone said.
Come August, around 500 artists will attend from all over the country to support themselves financially while also connecting with the community.
"They're just so happy that we're even having a market and they get to be in their community again, and for that, I'm super, super glad,” Peone said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company