Santa Fe jail employee accused of bringing meth to work

Joshua Panas
Created: November 08, 2019 06:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A corrections officer in Santa Fe is accused of bringing drugs to work.

Cohen Mangin, a lieutenant at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility, is charged with bringing contraband into places of imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, another corrections officer found a plastic bag, which contained a white powdery substance in the parking lot Thursday evening. The substance tested positive for meth.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Mangin dropping it as he got out of a car.

When confronted about the video, court documents state, "Mr. Mangin said he began using methamphetamine approximately two months ago due to personal issues. Mr. Mangin said it helped him stay (awake) while working long shifts and that he'd use the narcotic on his breaks."

A Santa Fe County spokesperson said in a statement: 

"The Santa Fe County Adult Correctional Facility takes the safety and security of the institution and public seriously. Routine random searches are proactively performed in and around the facility to ensure the wellbeing of residents and staff. The recent incident is currently under investigation."

Mangin was arrested and booked into the same jail where he worked. However, he was released Friday afternoon.

He is scheduled to appear in court in December.


