Santa Fe files lawsuit against major opioid manufacturer
Marian Camacho
July 11, 2019 06:26 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Santa Fe is joining the large number of cities and state that have filed lawsuits against a major opioid manufacturer.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city has filed suit against Purdue Pharma. Like other lawsuits against the company it claims Purdue Pharma used false and deceptive practices to market and distribute addictive drugs.
Santa Fe joins a large number of cities and states working to get a handle on the opioid crisis in the U.S.
48 states have already filed lawsuits, including New Mexico. The only states that have yet to join the push are Nebraska and Michigan.
