Santa Fe launches campaign encouraging people to wear their masks

The city has handed out 23,000 masks to businesses, hotels and people on the plaza.

“To me, this isn't about catching people doing something wrong. It's about encouraging people to do something right,” Randall said.

Santa Fe city officials said they’ve only cited a few people for not wearing a mask.

For Marchewka, he said it all comes down to saving lives.

“We really have to move in the right direction,” he said. “Let's be responsible and care for each other.”

