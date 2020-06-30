Santa Fe launches campaign encouraging people to wear their masks | KOB 4
Santa Fe launches campaign encouraging people to wear their masks

Nathan O'Neal
Created: June 30, 2020 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Santa Fe has launched a campaign encouraging people to comply with the governor’s public health order that requires people to wear masks.

“The first thing is to inform the public,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe. “We make some rules, but it's important that we put up some signage around the city to let people know.”

While face coverings are required statewide, the city is implementing some additional penalties if people don’t comply. The first time someone doesn’t comply, they’ll receive a warning. The second infraction will come with a $50 fine.

“I think after a warning, a fine is appropriate,” said Gerald Marchewka, a Santa Fe resident.

The city has handed out 23,000 masks to businesses, hotels and people on the plaza.

“To me, this isn't about catching people doing something wrong. It's about encouraging people to do something right,” Randall said.

Santa Fe city officials said they’ve only cited a few people for not wearing a mask.

For Marchewka, he said it all comes down to saving lives.

“We really have to move in the right direction,” he said. “Let's be responsible and care for each other.”
 


