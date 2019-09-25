Santa Fe launching new tourism campaign aimed at 'emotions' | KOB 4
Santa Fe launching new tourism campaign aimed at 'emotions'

The Associated Press
September 25, 2019 06:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's capital is launching a new tourism campaign aimed at convincing potential visitors that the city will give them an "emotional experience."

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports "Uncover Your Different" is the tagline for the new Tourism Santa Fe advertising campaign undertaken by an advertising agency in out of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Vladimir Jones CEO Meredith Vaughan says the campaign seeks to tap into people's emotions by explaining what one can experience while in one of the oldest cities in North America.

The $1.5 million advertising campaign was launched Sept. 16 and will continue into 2020.

The campaign will touch on digital, social and print advertisements. The ad campaign will appear on social media outlets like Instagram and Facebook and on online TV services such as Hulu.

