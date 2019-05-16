Santa Fe lawyer plans to run for congressional seat
Marian Camacho
May 16, 2019 06:19 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Another Democrat is tossing their hat in the race for Ben Ray Lujan's congressional district 3 seat.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe lawyer Teresa Leger Fernandez plans to run.
She filed her candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission last month and told members of the state's democratic party she would be running.
Leger Fernandez is expected to formally announce her campaign at an event in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Right now six other Democrats and one Republican are running for the seat.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: May 16, 2019 06:19 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved