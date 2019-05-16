Santa Fe lawyer plans to run for congressional seat | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe lawyer plans to run for congressional seat

Marian Camacho
May 16, 2019 06:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Another Democrat is tossing their hat in the race for Ben Ray Lujan's congressional district 3 seat.

Advertisement

According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe lawyer Teresa Leger Fernandez plans to run.

She filed her candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission last month and told members of the state's democratic party she would be running.

Leger Fernandez is expected to formally announce her campaign at an event in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Right now six other Democrats and one Republican are running for the seat.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 16, 2019 06:19 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
Father and his two children found dead in Santa Fe County home
Clovis police officer accused of excessive force
Clovis police officer accused of excessive force
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
St. Clair Winery & Bistro changes name to D.H. Lescombes
St. Clair Winery & Bistro changes name to D.H. Lescombes
New crime-fighting strategy for SE Albuquerque to be announced Thursday
New crime-fighting strategy for SE Albuquerque to be announced Thursday
Advertisement




Police search for missing Texico girl
Police search for missing Texico girl
New crime-fighting strategy for SE Albuquerque to be announced Thursday
New crime-fighting strategy for SE Albuquerque to be announced Thursday
St. Clair Winery & Bistro changes name to D.H. Lescombes
St. Clair Winery & Bistro changes name to D.H. Lescombes
Santa Fe lawyer plans to run for congressional seat
Santa Fe lawyer plans to run for congressional seat
4 Investigates: How reliable are UNM’s blue emergency phones?
4 Investigates: How reliable are UNM’s blue emergency phones?