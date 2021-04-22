Santa Fe man arrested in connection to Capitol riots | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Santa Fe man arrested in connection to Capitol riots

U.S. Department of Justice U.S. Department of Justice | 

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 22, 2021 05:02 PM
Created: April 22, 2021 03:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Santa Fe man has been charged for his alleged role in the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., the FBI announced Thursday.

Matthew Martin, 42, is charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in Capitol buildings, parading, demonstrating or picketing in Capitol buildings.

According to a criminal complaint, Martin told law enforcement that he decided to travel to Washington, D.C. after reading then-President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding the election being stolen.

Martin had his first court appearce Thursday.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees
New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas
New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas
Critics question science behind governor’s public health order
Critics question science behind governor’s public health order