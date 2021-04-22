Santa Fe man arrested in connection to Capitol riots

|
Joshua Panas
Updated: April 22, 2021 05:02 PM
Created: April 22, 2021 03:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Santa Fe man has been charged for his alleged role in the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., the FBI announced Thursday.
Matthew Martin, 42, is charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in Capitol buildings, parading, demonstrating or picketing in Capitol buildings.
According to a criminal complaint, Martin told law enforcement that he decided to travel to Washington, D.C. after reading then-President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding the election being stolen.
Martin had his first court appearce Thursday.
