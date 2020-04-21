Santa Fe mayor announces employee furloughs due to budget shortfalls

Webber laid out the furlough plan in an email that was sent out to city workers.

"For some, this means a four hour per week reduction in hours worked. For others, it will mean a three-day-a-week work week,” the email read in part.

“We're hoping for help from the feds, from the state. We're hoping for other sources of revenue wherever we can find them, but we've got to be realistic. We've got to face the brutal facts of life,” the mayor said.

Dozens of union members rallied Monday after the mayor announced the furloughs.

“We were taken completely off guard,” said Chris Armijo, a union representative with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Armijo estimates about 200 union employees will be adversely affected.

“What we have here is a huge disparity,” Armijo said. “Obviously the upper echelon, $80,000 and above—I'm not sure how deep their pockets are, but they can most afford to pitch in a little bit more and put a little more flesh in the game and try to protect the lower paid employees for the city.”

The union plans to contest the furlough structure and are working with their attorneys to develop a plan.



