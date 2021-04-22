Santa Fe mayor sounds the alarm after slight uptick in COVID cases

"It's worrying enough that we need to be very mindful that we're not out of the woods yet," Webber said.

The mayor is urging people to get vaccinated.

The state reports that about 70% of Santa Fe County residents are registered for the vaccine, and 62% have received at least one shot.



"We really want people to be safe, continue to wear masks, continue to practice social distancing," Webber said. "If you haven't registered for your vaccination, please do. We're making real progress, but we cannot let our guard down. That's the message."

Santa Fe County reached the Turquoise level, which is the least restrictive in New Mexico, about a month ago. Webber hopes people will act responsibly so the county does not regress.

"If the numbers go up, we could slide backward and then all the progress that we've made for reopening, for our restaurants and our mom-and-pop shops, and getting ready for our summer festivals and fiesta, that could be jeopardized," Webber said. "That's why we need to point it out right now before we get too far down the slope of more cases, losing that Turquoise status."