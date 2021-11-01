Santa Fe mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters

KOB 4 also asked each candidate what issues are important to them.

Vigil Coppler says she would fight for affordable housing, among other issues.

"I feel like Santa Fe – we need to bring trust back to Santa Fe and that has to do with what people value and what I know people value: our traditions, our culture, our heritage, and we also value clean streets, clean sidewalks, we don't value weeds. All of the basic services that people really feel like they haven’t gotten," said Vigil Coppler.

Martinez Johnson says she would make adequately funding the police department one of her priorities.

"My general platform is based upon safety,” said Martinez Johnson. ”Safety in our finances. I want to make sure businesses like the Lopez Tin Works Is in business. They're generational businesses. I want to do everything that we can to keep them open. I want to make sure that our environment is safe. I'm an environmental engineering professional so the environment is extremely important to me, especially as we have a lot of development in Santa Fe. I want to make sure we have water in the future for our children."

Webber pointed to how he handled the pandemic in Santa Fe.

"Well the first thing I think is important for people to remember is just how COVID changed all of our lives,” said Webber. “I think the endorsement that came through from the New Mexican started out by saying the mayor saved people's lives by the way my administration handled COVID. So we've talked a lot about COVID, affordable housing, sustainability, livable neighborhoods, those are key issues here in Santa Fe."

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of voting locations in Santa Fe, click here.